Trump not allowed to use personal helicopter anymore

Secret Service says president must use Air Force One.

US President Donald Trump can no longer ride in his personal helicopter, reports say.

The Secret Service says standard security protocol requires the president to fly either on Air Force One or Marine One. They also said Trump never flew on Marine One.

Air Force One is a jumbo jet, and Marine One is a helicopter.

Both Trump's Sikorsky S-76s bear his name in bold red letters on both the tail and step. It also bears his personal family seal.

Trump's white and blue personal helicopter appeared on Mar-a-Lago's new helipad on Saturday, and left without him on Sunday, Palm Beach Daily News reported.

The White House did not respond to questions about why the helicopter was there.