Heat wave expected in most of Israel

As Israeli families take off work for the Pesach (Passover) holiday and plan hikes around the country, the weather may or may not cooperate.

Wednesday's weather will be partly cloudy or cloudy. There is a chance local rains, mostly light, will fall. In most areas of Israel, the weather will be extremely hot. Northern mountain areas will receive strong eastern winds, typical of Israel's hamsins (comparable to L.A.'s Santa Ana) and in the afternoon, Israel's south may suffer a sandstorm.

Wednesday night will see intermittent showers in most of Israel, as well as isolated thunderstorms. There may be flooding in Israel's south and east.

Thursday will be cloudy or partly cloudy, with a significant drop in temperature and rise in humidity. There will be intermittent rains and isolated thunderstorms. There may be flooding in Israel's south and east.

Friday will be cloudy or partly cloudy, with local rainfall in Israel's north and center. Temperatures will be lower than seasonal average.

Shabbat (Saturday) will be partly cloudy, with temperatures lower than season average. There may be light rainfall during the morning hours in Israel's north and center.