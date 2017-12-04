MK Margalit: Israeli government 'must break its silence'

MK Erel Margalit sharply criticized the statement made by White House spokesman Sean Spicer that "even Hitler didn't use chemical weapons the way Assad did."

Margalit described this as a "wretched statement by the White House spokesman and I like many others await clarification. I am concerned that this is a hint to the problematic influence of officials who recently entered the White House including Holocaust deniers. Two weeks before Holocaust Memorial day, the Israeli government must break its silence over this statement and demand an apology," said Margalit.

Earlier, Spicer caused a furor when he stated that even though Hitler used Zyklon B gas,"he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing," and claimed he was not referring to the Holocaust.

“When it comes to Sarin gas, [Hitler] was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing,” he said. “I understand your point. Thank you. I appreciate that. He brought them into the Holocaust centres, I understand that. I was saying in the way that Assad used them where he went into town, dropped them into the middle of town. I appreciate the clarification. That was not the intent.”