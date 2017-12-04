Three explosions on way to Champion's League game

Three explosions occur near Borussia Dortmund's team bus, one defender injured in blasts. Champion's League match with Monaco postponed.

Three explosions occurred Tuesday near a bus on which members of the Borussia Dortmund soccer team were travelling to their quarterfinal game in the UEFA Champion's league.

The explosions occurred when the players were just 10 km away from the stadium where their game against Monaco FC was supposed to take place.

Borussia defender Marc Bartra has been taken to hospital for treatment, while club officials said the rest of the players are safe.

The circumstances of the explosions are still being investigated. The match was postponed to Wednesday evening due to the explosions.