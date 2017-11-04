Teen critically killed in car accident





A 16-year-old boy was injured on Tuesday night in a car accident on Route 436, between Givat Ze'ev Junction and Givonim Junction.

Magen David Adom paramedics administered first aid and CPR. They then transferred the victim to Hadassah Har Hatzofim Hospital in Jerusalem.

The victim was in critical condition, and later died of his injuries.

MDA emergency paramedic Daniel Dubinky, who treated the teen, said, "On the side of the road was an unconscious boy of about sixteen. He did not have a heartbeat, was not breathing, and suffered from injuries to multiple bodily systems.

"We administered medical treatment and transferred him as quickly as possible to the hospital, while doing advanced CPR procedures. He was in critical condition.

"The driver of the car which hit him was a 25-year-old man. He was treated at the scene and was fully conscious."

As a result of the accident, Route 436 towards Ramot has been temporarily closed off.