Trump: North Korea 'looking for trouble'

US president Donald Trump warns of possible military action against North Korea unless China pressures them to halt their nuclear program.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that North Korea “is looking for trouble” , warning China that the U.S. “will solve the problem without them” if China doesn’t pressure North Korea over its nuclear weapon program.

Trump said in a series of tweets that he “explained” to China’s leader that “a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem.”

Trump's comments came after North Korea responded sharply to the possibility of US military moves which might follow the U.S.’ decision to send the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier and its battle group to waters off the Korean Peninsula.

The US and South Korea intend to conduct joint military manuevers which North Korea interprets as a dress rehearsal for invasion. For its part, North Korea launched ballistic missiles recently in violation of UN resolutions.

The Russian Foreign Ministry published an announcement Tuesday stating that Russia is "very worried" at the possibility that the US may take unilateral military action against North Korea.