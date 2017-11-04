'Great Cold Spot' found on Jupiter

Second 'Great Spot' found on Jupiter, this one dark, cold, and constantly changing in shape.

A second "Great Spot" has been found at Jupiter, scientists reported Tuesday,

The new "Great Spot is a dark expanse 15,000 miles (24,000 kilometers) long, and 7,500 miles (12,000 kilometers) wide. Located in the upper atmosphere, this spot is much cooler than the hot surroundings and has been named the "Great Cold Spot."

The new spot is formed by energy from Jupiter's polar auroras, and is a weather system continuously changing in both shape and size.

The spot was discovered when a British-led team in Chile charted the temperature and density of Jupiter's atmosphere, comparing the data with previous images from Hawaii.

The age of the spot is not known, but scientists think it may be thousands of years old.