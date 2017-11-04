Former Jewish Home MK not planning comeback

Former MK Yinon Magal says he is happy spending time with family, not planning a return to politics.

Former Jewish Home MK Yinon Magal made clear on Monday that he is not planning a political comeback.

"I've been very happy in the past year and a half, very much enjoying being at home with the family and trying to 'look after my own interests,'" Magal wrote on Facebook.

"At this stage of my life I am not interested in returning to public activity, but I have no idea what will happen in the future," he stressed.

Magal, a former journalist, thanked his many supporters on social media, where he continues to express his opinion on the issues on the agenda.

"Thanks for the great support. That, too, does not seem to go without saying,” he wrote.

Magal this week called on Israeli leaders to remember that Syria, whether it is the rebel forces or the regime, remains Israel's implacable enemy. His comments came following a chemical weapons attack which left scores of Syrian civilians killed.

"It's a disaster for my enemies," Magal said. "The rebels also want to kill us. They fire rockets at children and women. I do not mourn when disasters happen [to them]. I am tired of hearing this Western morality."

"I do not dispute that these are atrocities. I say that my enemies are human scum, and every day dozens of people there are killed, raped, and tortured. But I think first of my own children."

Magal resigned from the Knesset in 2015 after several women accused him of sexual harassment.

Since that time, however, the case against him has been closed following a recommendation of the police and the Attorney General.

