Two killed in shooting in California school

Two adults dead and two students wounded in apparent murder-suicide in elementary school in San Bernardino.

Two adults were found dead in a classroom and two students were wounded on Monday when a shooter walked on into an elementary school in San Bernardino, California, and opened fire, local KTLA-TV reported.

The incident took place at the North Park Elementary School, according to the report. The condition of the two wounded victims is unknown.

The police chief characterized the incident as a suspected murder-suicide. It does not appear to be terror-related.

Authorities responded to the elementary school to a report of an active shooter just before 10:30 a.m. local, San Bernardino City Unified School District spokeswoman Maria Garcia told KTLA.

The preliminary information was that a total of four victims were being treated, according to a tweet from San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan.

The gunman was among those who were possibly down, according to the chief.

Two students were transported to a local hospital after the shooting, which took place in a classroom, he added.

Garcia told KTLA the situation is believed to be “contained.”

She added that the elementary school does not have uniformed police officers or campus security, unlike the district’s middle and high schools.

Students at Cal State University San Bernardino, which is not far from the elementary school, were asked to shelter in place amid the active shooter report, the college tweeted. The shelter in place order was removed around 11:40 a.m. local time.

San Bernardino was the target of a terrorist attack in December 2015, in which a radicalized couple opened fire at the Inland Regional Center, killing 14 people and wounding 22 others before dying in a shootout with police.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)