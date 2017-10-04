White House to host Passover Seder

Trump administration to continue tradition of hosting Seder at the White House.

The Trump administration will continue the tradition set by President Barack Obama of hosting a Seder at the White House on Monday night, the Jewish Insider website reported.

A White House staffer told the website the Seder will be an opportunity for observant White House staff who cannot be with their families to celebrate the Passover holiday among friends.

As of Monday morning, however, it seems President Donald Trump will not be attending.

It is not known whether Trump’s Jewish daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will participate in the White House Seder, JTA reported.

The rest of the guest list also has not been made public. There are several Jewish members of the Trump administration staff.

Holding a White House Seder became a tradition during the Obama administration. Obama joined a Seder organized by campaign staffers in Pennsylvania during the 2008 primary season, when he first ran for president.

As president, he made the White House Seder a custom, inviting among others Jewish staffers and backers.

