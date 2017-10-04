Israel denies entry to boycott activist

Strategic Affairs Ministry denies entry to executive director of the Palestinian Federation of Chile.

Israel on Monday denied entry to Anuar Majluf, the executive director of the Palestinian Federation of Chile.

The decision was made by the Ministry of Strategic Affairs upon discovering that Majluf is one of the most prominent promoters of boycotts against Israel in Chile.

Majluf is actively, consistently and publicly promoting boycotts against the State of Israel and acts to undermine the bilateral relations between Israel and Chile, with an emphasis on economic relations and trade, the Ministry said.

According to the policy that was decided upon over six months ago by Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan, together with Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, the State of Israel will not allow entry to activists working to promote boycotts of Israel.

"The days when foreign boycott activists who want to harm Israel operated here freely are over. We will not allow the entry into Israel of enemies of the state," Erdan stated on Monday.

This marks the second time in the last several days that Israel has denied entry to an anti-Israel activist.

On Friday, the Population and Immigration Authority prevented the entry to Israel of Kamal Hawwash, a senior member of the anti-Israel group Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC).

In mid-March, Israel denied entry to PSC's chairman, Hugh Lanning.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)