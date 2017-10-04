Watch: Gorsuch sworn in to Supreme Court

Neil Gorsuch sworn in as the 101st associate justice of the Supreme Court.

Neil Gorsuch on Monday was sworn in as the 101st associate justice of the Supreme Court.

Justice Anthony Kennedy administered the judicial oath to Gorsuch in the White House Rose Garden shortly after 11:00 a.m. Hours earlier, Chief Justice John Roberts administered the constitutional oath in a private ceremony in the justices' conference room at the court, according to The Hill.

On Friday, the Senate confirmed Gorsuch by a vote of 54-45 to fill the late Justice Antonin Scalia's open seat, which has been vacant for more than a year after Republicans refused to hold a nomination hearing or vote on President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland.

The Senate confirmed Gorsuch after Republicans changed the rules to block the minority from being able to filibuster. With Gorsuch, the court now returns to a body of nine, with the majority of justices appointed by Republican presidents.

Trump noted during the ceremony that he was able to get Gorsuch confirmed in his first 100 days in office.

"I've always heard the most important thing a president of the United States does is appoint people, hopefully great people like this appointment, to the United States Supreme Court, and I can say this is a great appointment and I got it done in the first 100 days," he said. "You think that's easy?"

"I have no doubt you will go down as one of the truly great justices in the history of the Supreme Court," he added, according to The Hill.

Gorsuch thanked the president, his family, White House staff, former colleagues and law clerks, and his friends for their support.

In addressing the American people, he said he is humbled by the trust that’s been bestowed on him.

“I will never forget that to whom much is given, much is expected,” he said. “And I promise that I will do all my powers permit to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of this great nation."

