Rivlin to Sisi: Terror won't diminish Egypt's spirit

President Reuven Rivlin on Monday sent a letter of condolence to President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt following the terror attacks on Coptic Christian churches in Tanta and Alexandria.

"I was shocked to hear of the tragic bombing attacks on innocent Egyptians at places of worship in Tanta and Alexandria,” Rivlin wrote, adding, “On behalf of my wife, Nechama, the people of Israel and myself, I send our sincere condolences to Your Excellency and to all the people of Egypt at this difficult time.”

Rivlin stressed, “I know that even such despicable acts of terrorism against minority groups that seek to divide will not diminish the strong spirit of the Egyptian nation or prevent unity and harmonious coexistence between the different religious and ethnic groups in your country.”

He added, “The Egyptian nation knows how to withstand those enemies and to continue its firm stand against such vicious terrorism.”

Rivlin concluded by asking, “Please convey our sympathy to the bereaved families and our wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Sunday’s attacks were claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist organization. Following the attacks, Sisi declared a three-month state of emergency in the country.

Coptic Christians in Egypt have continuously been targeted by terrorist attacks.

In 2015, ISIS released a video purportedly showing the beheading of the Coptic Christians it had captured in the Libyan capital Tripoli.

