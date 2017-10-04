Preparing for the 'highest seder in the world'

Chabad emissaries in Kathmandu will host 1,500 Jews for the seder, while 200 backpackers will attend a seder in the middle of the Himalayas.

This year, across Nepal, three different Passover seders will take place. The first and largest will be in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, and will see the participation of some 1,500 people.

A second seder in the city of Pokhara in central Nepal will have about 500 guests, and the third seder, the “highest seder in the world,” will take place in the middle of the Himalaya mountains in the town of Manang, and will have about 200 people in attendance.

This year, Chabad emissaries in Nepal organizing the seders are dedicating the Passover seder to the memory of Elhai Taharlev Hy”d (may G-d avenge his blood) who was murdered last week in a terror attack near Ofra in the Binyamin region of Israel.

“We are in contact with his parents, who also wrote what they wanted us to tell the thousands of backpackers about him,” said Rebbetzin Chani Lipschitz, Chabad emissary to Nepal.