Five Arabs arrested for throwing firebombs and stones

Israel Police's Jerusalem Department arrested five Arabs on suspicion of throwing stones and firebombs at Rachel's Tomb in Beit Lechem (Bethlehem).

All five Arabs are residents of Judea and Samaria, and are between the ages of 17-24.

During the interrogation of two of the suspects, authorities received information about an additional three suspects in the same ring, who had thrown stones and firebombs at Rachel's Tomb.

All the suspects admitted to throwing firebombs at the "Tunnel Road" two weeks ago.

The five are also accused of owning weapons illegally, preparing explosives for use in terror attacks, and aiding criminal activity. The suspects admitted to the allegations against them, and a military court extended their arrest.