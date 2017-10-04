Send us your Passover pictures!

Arutz Sheva and the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs are working together on a unique project.

The Seder night of Pesach (Passover) will be marked Monday night throughout the world. Jews everywhere will sit together with the traditional dishes, read the ancient Haggadot (Seder night textbooks), and celebrate with gratitude the redemption from Egypt.

The festival of Pesach is one of those special occasions when we feel how unified we are no matter where we are. At the same time the differences between the traditions and sectors add lots of variety, color and unique ways of expression to Pesach.

To express this contrast of unity an uniqueness, we are embarking on a special project with the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs: an online photo album, which will gave a taste to both the variety and the unification.

And this is where you, our readers, come in...

Please send us a picture of yourself near your prepared Seder table and note who you are, and where you are from.

In order to carry out this project in accordance to Halacha (Jewish law) - please send pictures which were photographed before Monday evening, the beginning of the actual holiday.

Send the pictures to: seder@a7.org