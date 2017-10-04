Haggadah Part 4: "Hebrew Alphabet"- Rav Yitchak Isaac Chover

The image of man also symbolizes the world-as every person is a full world unto himself or herself.

In part 3 the significance of the 22 letters of the Hebrew Alphabet was discussed.

Rav Yitzchak Isaac Chover said that with Hashem's utterance at the time of creation He formed and energized the letters of the Hebrew Alphabet to be his instruments of creation and its continuation throughout History and into the future as it says, "Forever Hashem, Your word stands firm in the heavens" (Tehillim 119:89).

Every letter also carries a numerical value of 1000 and every letter forms an entire tier in the creation of the world which we have already explained. But in addition to the 22 letters of the alphabet there are the 5 "final" letters-"Mem", "Nun", "Tzadi", "Peh", and "Kaf" giving us a total of 27 letters (more on this later).

The image of man also symbolizes the world-as every person is a full world unto himself or herself. From the letters man is also created as follows: There are 3 basic bodily divisions-1)The head 2)the body and 3)the reproductive organs. Each of these is then sub-divided. The head consists of 3 parts of the brain (Cortex, Cerebellum and Limbic System). The body is divided into the 2 upper extremities and the tongue. The third subdivision consists of the two lower extremities and the reproductive organs. (These are not arbitrary divisions.

Obviously ,the body has many more organs than what Rav Yitzchak Isaac Chover is describing. The organs or appendages that Rav Yitzchak Isaac Chover discusses are the "spiritual" working and functional components of the human being.) Each one of these subdivisions has 3 parts-the "inner", the "outer" and the "middle" which according to the "Ayak Bakar" Gematria system (the ayak bakar system replaces each letter by another one that has a 10 times greater value. The "final" letters usually signify the numbers 500-900) equals 999. If one adds 1 it is equal to a 1000.

(This highlights the significance of the numerical value of 1000-since man and all his divisions equals 1000 according to Rav Yitzchok Isaac Chover-this is necessary to reconcile the Posuk in Tehillim (68:18)"Elokim's entourage is 22,000 angels; Hashem is among them at Sinai in Holiness." with Man.) As it says further in Tehillim (111:6) "The power of His deeds He told unto His nation." The extra number 1 required to make 1000 to represent all the divisions of Man is alluded to in the first word of Divrei HaYamim-"Adam" where the "Aleph" is enlarged. In conclusion, since an individual letter carries the value of 1000 then the 22 basic letters of the Hebrew Alphabet equal 22,000.

The Shechinah (Hashem's presence) can reside in this world only when there are 22,000 Jews (Sifrei -Bamidbar 84) which is the essence of creation as was mentioned previously and corresponds to the 22,000 angels in heaven.

These include the 4 Chayot of the Merkava which is seen by us as the Laws of Nature and the physical laws of the universe. (In summary:Each Letter of the Hebrew Alphabet has tremendous power and is an integral part of Creation. The various parts of the Human Being when analyzed from a Gematria standpoint using the ayak bakar system equal 1000.

According to Tehillim, Hashem has 22,000 angels working for him. In order for their to be balance in the universe there must be at least 22,000 Jews doing Hashem's bidding at all times.) Chag Sameach.