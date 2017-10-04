Gidon Sa'ar: I have the highest chance of becoming PM

Former Likud minister returning to politics says paradigm of Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders won't work, isn't practical.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Former minister Gidon Sa'ar in an interview with the Jerusalem Post said he has a higher of becoming the next Prime Minister than MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid).

"I have a higher chance of being elected and forming a government than Yair Lapid has," Sa'ar said. "I have much more widespread public support than he does, and I have the highest chance of becoming the next Prime Minister.

"I have continuously said I will return to politics an rejoin the Likud. It will happen no later than 2019. I cannot return even fifteen minutes earlier. First, I have to work to meet the Likud voters all over Israel. I need to speak to them to discuss new ideas and reforms which I thought about during my absence."

Regarding the Israeli-Arab conflict, Sa'ar said, "The negotiations between the two sides failed, even after Israel made extremely generous offers. The paradigm of a Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 lines and with a divided Jerusalem cannot work. It's not practical. It will not provide the Palestinians with a sustainable state, and it will not provide Israel with security."

On April 3, Sa'ar announced his intention to return to politics after a two-and-a-half year break.




Tags:Likud, elections, politics, two-state solution, Gid'on Sa'ar


