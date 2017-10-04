Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday visited IDF soldiers of the Givati “Shaked” Brigade, stationed on the border with Lebanon.

Rivlin wished them all Happy Pesach (Passover), and joined them in a toast in honor of the festival, which is due to begin on Monday evening. During his tour, Rivlin received an intelligence and military update on the situation on the northern border, before going on to speak with the brigade’s soldiers about their various operations in the area.

Rivlin spoke with the soldiers about the recent events in Syria, and said, “What is happening in Syria, first and foremost from a humanitarian perspective, demands the attention of the whole world, as it goes beyond a local conflict, or a clash of forces.

“These are things that humanity cannot comprehend. And as for us, who find ourselves in the eye of the storm with such events occurring around us, as a people who established our country and lives together despite the difficulties, we know that even struggles have limits. I think that what is being done in Syria requires the attention of the world, and certainly our attention.

“These things are currently preoccupying the international arena, and raising the dispute between the US and Russia. They are raising the question as to whether a dictator is able treat his people however he feels. How, in the 21st century, can one think he is able to use chemical weapons at all, let alone against human beings?”

“We need, out of a sense of reason and understanding, and with great knowledge and caution, to stand together with the entire world and perhaps as leaders of the entire world. I am confident that those responsible in the State of Israel will consider what we can do and how we can intensify what we are already doing, in order to alleviate the suffering of innocent people.

“The IDF is ready and prepared for any danger that could threaten us from the war taking place in Syria itself. I must tell you that this year, more than ever, we feel safe because you are here.”