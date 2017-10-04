Watch: IDF enters illegal weapons factory

Watch live an IDF operation against manufacturing and maintenance of weapons.

On Sunday night, the Judea Brigade carried out an extensive operation, in cooperation with the IDF, Shabak, Border Police, and Judea and Samaria Police.

The entire Judea Brigade worked to halt the manufacture of illegal weapons in the region, as well as to confiscate the weapons themselves.

During the operation, the brigade uncovered an illegal weapons factory which had 7 lathes used to manufacture weapons.

The lathes were disassembled and confiscated.