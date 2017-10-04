Watch: IDF enters illegal weapons factory

Watch live an IDF operation against manufacturing and maintenance of weapons.

Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff,

IDF operation to round up illegal weapons
IDF operation to round up illegal weapons
IDF spokesman

On Sunday night, the Judea Brigade carried out an extensive operation, in cooperation with the IDF, Shabak, Border Police, and Judea and Samaria Police.

The entire Judea Brigade worked to halt the manufacture of illegal weapons in the region, as well as to confiscate the weapons themselves.

During the operation, the brigade uncovered an illegal weapons factory which had 7 lathes used to manufacture weapons.

The lathes were disassembled and confiscated.




Tags:Judea and Samaria, IDF, illegal weapons


Related Stories
Judea and Samaria