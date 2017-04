Diaspora Affairs Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday issued greetings in honor of the holiday of Passover to the Jewish people.

“I want to wish Jews all around the world Chag Kasher v'Sameach. Pesach is about redemption of the Jewish people from the darkness to geulah...and here in modern day Israel we feel that very redemption. We have an amazing country. We want to see you here,” he said.