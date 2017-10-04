Arab party fails to condemn Syrian gas attack

However, the American strike against the Assad regime was indeed responded to with a unified condemnation.

Contact Editor
ILTV,

The USS Porter firing a Tomahawk missile at a Syrian military airfield in the Mediterranea
The USS Porter firing a Tomahawk missile at a Syrian military airfield in the Mediterranea
Ford Williams/U.S. Navy via Getty Images




Tags:ILTV


Related Stories