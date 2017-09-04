ISIS claims responsibility for Egyptian church bombings

Death toll climbs to 43 in bombings of Coptic churches in Alexandria and Tanta. ISIS labels victims as 'infidels'.

The death toll in a pair of church bombings targeting Egypt’s Coptic Christian community rose to 43 Sunday evening, with more than 100 people injured.

At least 27 people were killed and 78 wounded in the first bombing Sunday, which targeted the St. George Church in Tanta, outside of Cairo.

Later, a second bombing hit the St. Mark’s Cathedral in Alexandria, killing 16 and wounding 41.

Egypt’s Interior Minister confirmed that the second attack was carried out by a lone suicide bomber who attempted to break into the church, but ultimately detonated his bomb at the entrance. Three police officers were among the dead.

The ISIS terror group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, following recent threats by the organization to target Christians.

In December of last year a Muslim suicide bomber blew himself up inside a Cairo church, killing 28 and wounding dozens.

In late February, ISIS issued a video message vowing to target Christians, particularly in Egypt, saying Christians were their “favorite prey”, while showing footage of the December 2016 church bombing.

"God gave orders to kill every infidel," said one ISIS terrorist in the 20-minute video.