Ivanka Trump's children perform for Chinese president

Children of President Trump's Jewish daughter perform Chinese folk song, recite Chinese poetry for China's president during state visit.

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and their children exit Marine One

JTA - The children of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the Jewish daughter and son-in-law of the president, performed for the Chinese president and his wife during their official visit to the United States.

Arabella, 5, and Joseph Kushner, 3, sang a Chinese folk song and recited verses from classic Chinese poetry.

Ivanka Trump posted a short video clip of the performance and wrote in a tweet: “Very proud of Arabella and Joseph for their performance in honor of President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan’s official visit to the US!”

President Donald Trump retweeted the praise of his grandchildren.

Trump met with the Chinese First Family on April 6 and 7 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The children reportedly have a Chinese nanny who has taught them the language.