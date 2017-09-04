Left-wing journalist apologizes to Attorney Ben-Gvir for slander

Ben-Gvir: 'Her apology was sincere and I accept it, but we can't let left-wing journalists get away with murder.'

Journalist Arianna Melamed, who writes a column in the left-wing Israeli newspaper Haaretz, apologized to Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, after she had written on her Facebook page that Ben-Gvir had represented Yishai Shlissel, who murdered Shira Banki during the Jerusalem “Gay Pride” parade, and also hinted that Ben-Gvir had supported the murder.

In a suit filed by Ben-Gvir in the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court, he had demanded compensation amounting to around 50,000 shekels, and asserted that Melamed had slandered him without checking the facts, as he had never represented Shlissel but only his brother, who had been arrested a year later.

Upon receiving the lawsuit last week, Melamed called Ben-Gvir to apologize, even declaring her intention to publish a full apology on her Facebook page.

Attorney Ben-Gvir said today that, as far as he is concerned, the matter is closed and he is ready to cancel the suit. “I was seriously deliberating in the last several days; Melamed is known for her tough stance against those on the right and Land of Israel activists but, on the other hand, I heard her speaking for a good amount of time, and her apology was sincere and from the heart.”

“Likewise, I believe that she has learned her lesson, that one must check and verify before writing things, even if the subjects are right-wingers, in any event we are at the eve of the Passover holiday, I do forgive her and she is to be commended for her apology, but it is important that right-wingers and all activists for the Land of Israel understand that it is forbidden to allow left-wing writers to spill our blood and slander us,” he said.