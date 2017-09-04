'It's a celebration for every Israeli'

The government plan to celebrate 50 years since the liberation of Judea, Samaria, the Jordan Valley, and the Golan Heights was approved on Sunday morning in the Knesset's weekly meeting.

Included in the plan is a government ceremony to be held in Gush Etzion on September 13, 2017, together with the new influx of people to the area.

Also included will be several events and activities in Judea and Samaria, as well as the rest of Israel.

At the meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said, "Today the Cabinet will approve a decision about the celebrations to mark 50 years since the liberation of Judea, Samaria and the Golan Heights. We will also celebrate the liberation of Jerusalem.

"The Six Day War was one of the greatest victories in the history of Israel. It brought us back to parts of our homeland and completely changed our strategic situation. We will mark the 50th anniversary with a series of events. The main event will take place at Kfar Etzion and I thank Culture Minister Miri Regev (Likud) and Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) for their cooperation in promoting these celebrations."

Regev thanked Netanyahu for his words and said, "These celebrations affect every Israeli, since these parts of Israel have always been, and will always be, the heart of Israel. These are the areas where our father Abraham lived, these are the places where our nation began. They are full of Jewish history.

"Our deep connection with these areas is above any political disagreements. Israel receives great strategic security from the Golan Heights and the mountain range in Judea and Samaria. The settlers living in these areas are filled with the Zionist vision and ideals.

"Celebrating fifty years since the Six Day War is something which has meaning for every Israeli today."

Thanking Bennett, Regev said, "We see eye to eye on the importance of this project, and I am sure we will complete it in the best way possible."

"This year, Israel will celebrate the liberation of Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, the Jordan Valley, and the Golan Heights," Bennett said. "A nation which cares about its future will always look to its past, and continue its fathers' legacy.

"Education is not just about learning. It's also about connecting to your roots, and to generations of Jewish and Israeli heritage."