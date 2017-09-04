Netanyahu: 'There is a price for using chemical weapons'

PM calls at opening of cabinet meeting for superpowers to fulfill international obligation to remove chemical weapons from Syria.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu related this morning at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting to the US attack on Syria.

“Israel gives its full support to the American attack on Syria,” Netanyahu opened. “We do so for ethical reasons, in light of the difficult pictures from Idlib, and also so that it will be clear: there is a price for using chemical weapons.”

Netanyahu brought up the fact that “there still exists an international obligation from 2013 to remove all chemical weapons from Syria. As we can see, it has not yet been implemented.”

He called on the international community to "complete the work," noting that “this is an excellent opportunity for US-Russian cooperation on this specific issue.”

“This work needs to be completed,” the PM emphasized, noting, “Israel is treating injured persons from Syria, and we will continue to do so.”