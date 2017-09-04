Disagreement in cabinet: Should Israel absorb Syrians?

The Political Security Cabinet is to discuss today the possibility of an increase in Israel’s humanitarian aid to Syria.

The defense ministry is opposed to the initiative of Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz, whereby Israel would increase aid to victims of the Idlib chemical weapons attack and bring some of them for treatment in Israel.

Minister Katz has already turned to Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the matter; the PM has forwarded the request to Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman for assessment. Senior officials in the Defense Ministry are opposed to the proposal due to the fact that it requires close coordination with the Turkish army - a prospect that the officials wish to avoid.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri has a proposal, also opposed by the Defense Ministry which will be discussed during the meeting. According to his proposal, 100 Syrian refugees are to brought to Israel for rehabilitation, and will be helped along by Arab families that agree to take them in. In several years, according to the plan, the refugees will be eligible for Israeli citizenship.