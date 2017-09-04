Charoset from Beit El, wine from Hevron, matzot from Jerusalem

For Passover, thousands of products from Judea and Samaria are sent to Israel supporters around the world.

Last week, the Lev Haolam organization shipped thousands of packages with items from Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem to Israel supporters around the world.

Among the products shipped were chocolate from Maale Hever, jewelry from Bat Ayin, mushrooms from Tekoa, and special for Passover- charoset from Beit El, wine from Her Hevron, and matzot from Jerusalem. In addition, each package contained an Israeli flag in preparation for the coming Yom Haatzmaut (Independence Day) for the State of Israel.

The packages were prepared by Lev Haolam activists along with volunteers from Singapore, the United States, and other visitors while on trips to Israel.

Also included in the packages, was a note describing the producers and their products, as well as an interview with several producers about the challenges they face in Judea and Samaria in general and in regards to the boycott in particular.

Lev Haolam Founder Attorney Nati Rom said, “We are happy to send more packages with products from the holy land to Israel supporters worldwide. When BDS supporters try to harm these producers and the Jewish pioneers in Judea and Samaria, we answer them by supporting these producers.

“Thank G-d, thousands of supporters around the world specifically want products from Judea and Samaria and by buying these products they are truly fighting the boycott. As we approach Passover, just as in every generation there are those who try to harm the Jewish people and the State of Israel, ‘the more they oppress them, the more they should multiply’ (Exodus 1:12).”





