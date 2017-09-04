Body of woman found at Tel Aviv building site

She is suspected to be the mother of the 12-year-old boy who died mysteriously on Thursday while cleaning their apartment following a fire.

The body of a woman was found this morning at a building site in Tel Aviv. The woman, it appears, fell from a height to her death.

Police suspect that the body is that of Sivan Lavie, 46, who had not been seen since yesterday morning, after her 12-year-old son had died in mysterious circumstances on Thursday night while cleaning their burnt-out apartment following a house fire.

On Saturday morning, Lavie had left her mother’s house in Givatayim in central Israel, leaving behind her cell phone, wallet, and credit card - raising suspicions that she intended to commit suicide.

Since then, large numbers of police forces have been conducting searches - including searching the Tel Aviv area from the air.

According to Police, “We are now checking whether the body is that of the missing woman.”

The funeral of the boy has not yet been set. This morning, the body of the woman will be analysed at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute in Tel Aviv.