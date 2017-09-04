The siblings scream, 'Destroy the terrorist's home!'

Rabbi Yitzchak Hai Zaga, who is running for Jewish Home party leadership, on Saturday night paid his condolences to the Taharlev family, whose son Elhai was killed in a terror attack last week.

"This evening, I visited my friend Rabbi Ohad Taharlev," Zaga said. "He has a large family who is dealing with a huge amount of pain. You smile for a moment at a story of how spunky Elhai was - and then you cry heartrending tears. It's really hard.

"Rabbi Ohad told me that his children yelled at senior politicians who came to pay condolences. They said, 'Why aren't you destroying the terrorist's home?'

"It's so simple, and it's so obvious. Why hasn't it been done yet?

"The Israeli government knew how to destroy Amona very efficiently, just because an Arab claimed the land is his. Maybe it can show half that efficiency when it comes to destroying the home of someone who violated a young man's basic right to life, who killed a boy who had just begun his life. We will never get Elhai back again.

"We are going to have to wait until Moshiach (Messiah) comes to see Elhai. In the meantime, we need to do everything we can to ensure such acts of murder do not happen. The absolute minimum is to destroy the terrorist's home.

"What is this weak, confused government waiting for?"



Elhai was murdered on Thursday morning in a car-ramming attack at the Ofra junction. Another solider was injured in the attack.