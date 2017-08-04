Murdered rabbi's lost speech





Arutz Sheva received a short clip showing murdered Rabbi Nehemia Lavi encouraging soldiers before they began a training session on Israel's Independence Day.

The video was taken during a training course for IDF rabbis, which Rabbi Lavi participated in shortly before he was killed.

Rabbi Nehemia Lavi, 41, was murdered in a stabbing attack which took place in Jerusalem's Old City on October 3, 2015.

"Everyone at home is barbecuing, and we're stuck here with our weapons, in the dust and heat. It's a real bummer," Rabbi Lavi said. "But it can also be the opportunity of a lifetime.

"Right now, we can start to understand what's happening, and the true importance of why we're here. For thousands of years we weren't a nation, we were sick, we were scattered all over the earth, and we didn't care about each other at all.

"Sixty-seven years ago, after a very long process, we came back here. We're together. We care about each other.

"And the best part is that we're training here, training to fight the next war, to protect our people.

"We are the crowning glory of all of this. We're the ones who have the most love for each other, we're the ones who have the most love for our nation. May G-d bless us with success."