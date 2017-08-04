Swedish terrorist found to be ISIS supporter

Swedish security forces continue investigating Friday's truck attack, which killed four and injured 15.

In the attack, the terrorist ploughed into crowds in a shopping area in central Stockholm, Sweden.

According to Swedish police, the suspect is a 39-year-old father of four from Uzbekistan. Police also said they found explosives in the truck used for the ramming attack.

On his Facebook page, the suspect published ISIS-related materials, including pictures of 2013's Boston Marathon terror attack.

Following the attack, all flags in Stockholm were lowered to half mast.