Canada supports American strike on Syria

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday expressed support for the American strike in Syria ordered by President Donald Trump.

“Canada fully supports the United States’ limited and focused action to degrade the Assad regime’s ability to launch chemical weapons attacks against innocent civilians, including many children,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“President Assad’s use of chemical weapons and the crimes the Syrian regime has committed against its own people cannot be ignored. These gruesome attacks cannot be permitted to continue with impunity,” he continued.

“This week’s attack in southern Idlib and the suffering of Syrians is a war crime and is unacceptable. Canada condemns all uses of chemical weapons. Canada will continue to support diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Syria,” concluded Trudeau.

Trudeau this week announced that Canada would provide another $840 million in aid to countries in the region suffering from the crisis in Syria. Since taking office in November 2015, the Trudeau government has pledged to provide more than $2.6 billion in aid to Syria and neighboring countries.

