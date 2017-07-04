Haley: We're prepared to do more in Syria

Ambassador Nikki Haley says the U.S. is prepared to do more in Syria following Thursday's airstrikes.

The United States is "prepared to do more" in Syria after its strikes in Homs on Thursday night, its ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said on Friday.

"The United States took a very measured step last night. We are prepared to do more, but we hope that will not be necessary," Haley said, speaking during a special open session of the UN Security Council devoted to discussing Syria, according to ABC News.

The United States launched the direct assault against Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad's regime in response to a chemical weapons attack earlier this week that killed dozens of civilians.

Haley accused Assad's regime of carrying out Tuesday's horrific attack in northern Syria, saying this "fully justified" her government's decision to strike the air base.

"The moral stain of the Assad regime could no longer go unanswered," she said.

U.S. officials said a total 59 tomahawk missiles were launched from destroyers USS Porter and USS Ross in the Mediterranean Sea over a half-hour span beginning at 7:36 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The strikes were aimed at the Shayrat Air Base in Syria's Homs province, where an aircraft carrying the chemical weapons in Tuesday's attack is believed to have taken off.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the airstrikes were in the "vital national security interest" of the United States.

