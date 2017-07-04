Vehicle driven into people in Stockholm

A truck has been driven into a central Stockholm department store, police and eyewitnesses said.

At least five people are reported to have been killed and shots have been fired after a truck ploughed into pedestrians outside a Stockholm department store in a suspected terror attack.

The incident was in Drottninggatan, a street in a busy shopping district in the centre of the Swedish capital on Friday afternoon.

Swedish Police said it was treating it as a possible terror attack and warned people to avoid the city centre.

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said everything indicates the truck crashing into department store was "a terror attack".

"We are thinking of the dead and the injured and their families. I am urging the public to be vigilant and keep updating the police," Lofven said.