Watch: The children of today meet the technology of yesteryear

Tags:computers
Related Stories
- Haifa Team Takes Pride in New Intel Breakthrough
- Dangerous Trojan Horse Virus Hits Israel
- Pentagon Approves Major Expansion of Cyber Security Force
- Pro-Family MK's Name was Missing from Likud Ballot
- Disk-on-Key Inventor Unveils ‘See-Type’ Keyboard
- Persian-Language Cyber Attacks on Iran Dubbed ‘Muslim Messiah’
- ‘Treat Anxiety with Computers instead of Drugs’
- ‘Flame’ Virus Designed to Steal Iranian-Russian Blueprints
- Intel Opens Computational Intelligence Center in Israel
- Video: The Wearable Tablet Enlists to IDF