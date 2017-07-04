Tragedy in Tel Aviv

A 12-year old boy succumbed to his injuries after being found in critical condition in a burnt out Tel Aviv apartment Thursday night. Magen David Adom paramedics attempted to resuscitate the boy, but were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene.

The boy was found in an apartment which was burned in a fire Thursday evening. His 40-year old mother was found beside him. The mother was rushed to the hospital in light condition.

According to police, the mother and her son had come to the apartment Thursday morning to clean it following a fire which occurred two days earlier. The circumstances of the boy's death and he mother's injuries remain unclear.

When the pair did not return or contact the rest of their family the boy's grandmother went to the apartment to look for them.

"In the stairwell, a 12 year old boy lay unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, as civilians in the area were carrying out resuscitation operations with help from a telephone call from the Magen David Adom emergency center," said MDA spokesman Tomer Gusman.

"We gave him medical treatment and carried out advanced and prolonged resuscitation operations, but at the end of [the resuscitation operations] he was pronounced dead. A 40-year old woman who was in a nearby apartment was treated at the site and was evacuated in a stable condition, fully conscious, to Ichilov Hospital."