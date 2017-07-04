

Why bother singing 'next year in Jerusalem'? Do you really want to be in Jerusalem next year? and what you should sing if you were already made Aliyah? Contact Editor David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff,

Flash 90 The Western Wall (Kotel) David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff discuss if we are making a mockery of Pesach by singing 'Next year in Jerusalem'. find out more on this subject on this week's episode of Aliyah Time.



