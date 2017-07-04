Watch: Animated Passover medley

Brazilian singer Micha Gamerman is back with his second animated music video. He released the first this past Purim, with a Purim medley that has garnered over 186,336 views on YouTube alone.

With the holiday of Pesach starting next week, Gamerman released his new video, “Pesach Medley”, which is sure to thrill both kids and adults alike. The medley was arranged by the talented duo of Eli Klein and Yitzy Berry.

Moadei Yisrael Im Micha Gamerman consists of six medleys, one for each of the major holidays: Purim, Passover, Shavuot, the High Holy Days (Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur), Sukkot and Hanukkah. The album is meant to bring the Jewish holidays alive for everyone, both young and old.