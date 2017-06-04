Does your broker understand you?

Ronald Farrington Sharp, Living Trust for Everyone, advises on how to avoid unnecessary estate costs.

Most investors think they have safety of principal in their portfolios but do they really? Doug Goldstein, CFP, explains what safety of principal means and how to get it.

Certificates of Deposits or CDs are a great option for the conservative investor. Doug advises about the different types of CDs and who should invest in this safe approach.

Estate planner and author Ronald Farrington Sharp explains the difference between a will and a trust.

Ronalds book Living Trust for Everyone offers practical advice for those trying to avoid unnecessary estate costs.

Doug and Ronald discuss the difference between a will and a trust and what the ideal situation is for each of these arrangements.