Shooting attack north of Jerusalem

IDF position near town of Psagot north of Jerusalem attacked in drive-by shooting.

Shots were fired Thursday evening at an IDF position near the Jewish town of Psagot in Samaria, just north of Jerusalem.

According to the Hatzalah Yosh (Hebrew acronym for Judea and Samaria) emergency response team, the shots were fired from a moving vehicle in an apparent drive-by terror attack. The shooting was aimed at an army position on Psagot’s security parameter.

An army spokesperson confirmed the shooting, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

IDF forces are currently searching the area for the attackers.

Earlier on Thursday, a terrorist from the town of Silwad in Samaria murdered an IDF soldier in a terror ramming attack at a bus stop near Ofra, just north of Psagot.