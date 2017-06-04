Israel returns bodies of Jordanian soldiers

Bodies of soldiers in in Six Day War returned to Jordan after being unexpectedly discovered.

Israel said on Thursday it had repatriated the remains of three Jordanian soldiers, 50 years after they perished in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Michal Maayan said the bodies were unearthed by chance by workers in Jerusalem.

"Municipal workers discovered the remains of three Jordanian soldiers near the Sur Baher neighborhood where a Jordanian army base had been situated," she told AFP.

They will be transported to Jordan overland to be "buried with dignity" in their homeland, Maayan said.

Jordan held eastern Jerusalem -- where Sur Baher is located -- until June 1967, when it joined Syria and Egypt in a war against neighboring Israel.

By the end of the brief conflict, Israel had seized eastern Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria from Jordan, the Golan Heights from Syria and the Gaza Strip and the Sinai Peninsula from Egypt.

In June, Jewish Israelis will celebrate 50 years since the reunification of Jerusalem.

In 1994, Jordan and Israel made peace, following in the tracks of Egypt, which signed a treaty in 1979.

They remain the only two Arab states to have peace agreements with the Jewish state.