Man falls to his death during Passover cleaning

A 70-year old man from the southern coastal city of Ashdod died Thursday after falling from his second story apartment.

The man was reportedly attempting to clean a window in his apartment when he fell.

MDA emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene after the accident was reported. After attempts to revive the man failed, the EMTs were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene.

Relatives say the man was on the porch at the time he fell, attempting to reach up to a window to clean it. While reaching up, he lost his balance and fell from the porch.

“There was a 70-year old man lying in the building courtyard,” reported MDA emergency responder Yosef Biton. “He was unconscious, had no pulse, and wasn’t breathing. He had suffered severe injuries, and we performed resuscitation techniques, but at the end we were forced to pronounce him dead.”