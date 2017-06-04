Watch: 10-year old orphan's message to Am Yisrael

Betzalel and his nine siblings lost their father just days before Passover.

A fundraising campaign to help a 10-year old Jerusalem orphan was launched Thursday by the charity group Kupat Ha’Ir.

Included on the campaign page is video footage of young Betzalel, a small boy with eyeglasses and long blonde peyot (sidelocks), standing in his kitchen. Clearly in a state of shock, the boy implores viewers to help his mother through this trying time. Betzalel is one of ten children. His full statement is below:

"I'm Betzalel. I'm 10 years old.

My dad was very sick for a month and a half. A few days ago, he passed away. It was the biggest shock of my life.

Now we are sitting shiva.

I can't tell you how painful it is to be a poor orphan right before Pesach. We don't even have time to mourn him. There is too much to do, too many things that have to be taken care of, and no money to take care of them.

My mother is crying, and crying. Please help us so that she can be okay. It hurts me to see her this way.

She just wants us children to have clothes and food for Pesach, and to know that we'll have somewhere to live.

Please, think of us while you are preparing for yom tov. Please, have pity on us. It would mean so much to me, to my 9 siblings, and to my mother.

Thank you

Betzalel"

While there is no 'good time' to become an orphan, erev Pesach is undoubtedly a particularly painful time to sit shiva in poverty. Those moved by Betzalel's message can donate HERE or visit klalyisroelgives.com to learn more.