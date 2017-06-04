'Body trafficking is pirate behavior'

Father of Lt. Hadar Goldin writes message to Gaza inhabitants: 'In the name of body trafficking, Hamas leads Gaza to disaster.'

Professor Simha Goldin, the father of Lt. Hadar Goldin whose body is held by Hamas, was interviewed by the Arab-Israeli media outlet Fanet and the Hala television channel, and strongly excoriated Hamas leadership.

"As an historian, I tell you that King Farouk, President Nasser, and even Sheikh Ahmed Yassin were ashamed of Hamas political leadership's behavior," said Goldin. "Trafficking in corpses is the behavior of pirates and not a national movement.

"The bodies of Oron and Hadar and the civilians Hamas has been holding for a long time have switched from being an asset to being a liability," Goldin said. "The international community has already made this clear to the heads of Hamas, and that includes Hamas's biggest allies like Qatar and Turkey."

According to him, "Hamas, in its conduct of abducting civilians and soldiers and holding the bodies, has turned itself into the biggest disaster for the Palestinians," he said.

"I have a message to the people of Gaza: From what we as a family know, in recent months Hamas has refused offers from Israel and other mediators that would significantly rehabilitate life in the Gaza Strip. If the residents of the Gaza Strip knew what proposals Hamas rejected, there would be a revolution in Gaza rivaling the Arab Spring. In the name of body trafficking Hamas leadership is leading the Gaza Strip to disaster," Goldin added.