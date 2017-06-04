Arrested for spitting, throwing eggs at soldier

Haredi youth arrested in J'lem on suspicions of attacking a passing soldier. Police will request an extension of his arrest.

Police will request this morning to extend the arrest of a haredi youth arrested yesterday in the Meah Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The youth was arrested by police on suspicions that he spit, threw eggs, and shouted at a passing soldier.

The suspect is a resident of Beit Shemesh in his 20s, who was arrested by police shortly after being suspected of committing the acts.

Police investigated the youth on suspicions of having committed an offense under aggravated circumstances. This morning, he is to be brought to court, where police will request an extension of his arrest.