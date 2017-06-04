Hitler in a coloring book?

Customers complain to pharmacy chain in the Netherlands after children's coloring book on shelves found to contain picture of Hitler.

A pharmacy chain in the Netherlands recalled from its shelves a picture coloring book, following a complaint from customers that the book of pictures of famous personages included one of Adolf Hitler wearing a swastika.

As far as is known, the book was published by a Belgian firm, and printed in India.

According to a report in “Yisrael Hayom,” a customer at the chain published a photo of the colorful drawing on his Facebook page, commenting sarcastically: “Nice picture book.”

The books were removed from circulation several days after being distributed in the pharmacies. A spokesperson for the chain said, “The moment we understood that there was an inappropriate illustration in the booklet, we decided to remove it immediately, both from the chain and from the internet.”