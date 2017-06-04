Sisi: Trump has true understanding of the Middle East

Egypt’s President hails Trump, says he understands the realities in the region when it comes to terrorism.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Wednesday hailed President Donald Trump and said he has a “true understanding” of the realities in the region when it comes to terrorism.

"There is a true understanding of realities in the region," Sisi told Fox News in an interview, following his meeting with Trump earlier this week.

"And there is seriousness and responsible actions in facing extremism and terrorism in the region. And that's a wonderful thing indeed. There is nothing better than to counter evil," he added.

The Egyptian president said the world needs to “speak with one face as we confront terrorism” and questioned Russia’s ties to the atrocities in Syria.

“Russia has interests in Syria and the region,” he said. “And I think they are defending their interests.”

Sisi’s meeting with Trump came amid attempts to restore ties between the United States and Egypt which have been strained in recent years under former President Barack Obama.

In 2013, shortly after Sisi and the Egyptian army ousted then-Islamist President Mohammed Morsi, Obama suspended American military aid to Egypt. He released the aid two years later.

American law forbids sending aid to countries where a democratic government was deposed by a military coup, though Washington has never qualified Morsi’s ouster as a "coup" and had been cautious about doing so, choosing only to condemn the violence in the country.

Trump's relationship with Sisi got off to a good start when they met last September in New York while Trump was running for president, the White House said.

After Trump’s election, Sisi praised the new president and said he expected greater engagement in the Middle East from his administration.

The two leaders, in a January 23 phone call just days after Trump's inauguration, discussed ways to boost the fight against terrorism.

After this week’s meeting, Trump said he was honored to host the Egyptian president.