'We cannot ignore the situation in Syria'

Minister Uri Ariel (Jewish Home) attended on Wednesday evening an event held by the Bnei Akiva youth movement marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Jerusalem.

During his remarks, Ariel referred to the chemical weapons attack in Syria in which more than 100 civilians were killed and hundreds more injured.

"After we have all seen the inhuman events in Syria, I would like to say that while the State of Israel should not intervene militarily in Syria, it must lead the treatment of Syrian civilians and refugees and lead on the diplomatic avenue against the murderous Syrian regime," he said.

"We do not have the privilege to ignore this difficult reality, we must lead the world, as those who bear the human flag, as the people chosen by the Holy One, blessed be He," added Minister Ariel.

Eearlier on Wednesday, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, strongly condemned the chemical weapons attack in the Idlib province.

Danon decried "the use of chemical weapons and the appalling murder of innocent children,” calling the attack “evil incarnate.”

He called on the UN Security Council to “use all its authority to put an end to the situation in Syria."